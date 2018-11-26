English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Season 4: Everything You Need to Know
The new update features a new weapon (the M762 automatic rifle), a new vehicle (the Scooter), new skins, and a whole lot more.
The new PUBG Mobile Season 4 Update (Version 0.9.5) is now live. The new update features a new weapon (the M762 automatic rifle), a new vehicle (the Scooter), new skins, and a whole lot more. PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular online games among smartphone users and while PUBG Mobile was first launched in March, 2018, its season 3 has already come to an end with the PUBG Mobile Season 4 being released.
New M762 Rifle and Scooter:
The season 4 has added a new rifle called M762. It is the first ever rifle to use 7.62mm rounds and can be found in all maps of the game.
New Skins and Cosmetics:
The new PUBG Mobile Update also includes some new skins. Some Limited Time offers include the Black Leather Set and Desert Survival Set.
Royale Pass:
A new Royale Pass has been introduced in the game. Players can get additional benefits like firearm finishes, character faces, hairstyles and some rare outfit rewards.
How to download PUBG Mobile Season 4
If you don’t have PUBG Mobile installed on your phone, simply head to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the game. the PUBG Mobile Season 4 will be made available via an automatic update, users will have to update their app over WiFi to get the new season.
The cost of the elite Royale Pass for Season 4 is 600 UC and features rewards worth 20,000 UC. UC is PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency, costing $9.99 for 600. For those unaware, PUBG or PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, is a free survival shooter in which you get dropped on an island with 99 other players and the goal is to survive till the end. It is available for PC as well as for mobile.
