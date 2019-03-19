PUBG Mobile Season 6 to Release on March 21: New Guns, Vehicles And More



Finally, Erangel and Miramar are getting the dynamic weather system.



Snow Map Vikendi receives the new G36C rifle weapon replacing the old ScarL rifle. Both the rifles use 5.56 ammo which can be found easily in the map.



The Tuktuk, also known as the Tukshai has finally been added in Sanhok map of PUBG Mobile, replacing other vehicles like Dacia, bus and the 4 seater jeep.



Zombies in PUBG mobile zombie event mode have been nerfed as they will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match.



Bugs were zombies couldn't enter a given area were fixed in PUBG update 0.11.5.



Zombies got nerfed while the zone damage got buffed as damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.



Some resource drops, Vehicle fuel levels, zombie skills have been altered and tuned for better gameplay experience.



Quick chat message "I got supplies" is now pre-selected.



Bugs while previewing outfits have been fixed.



New feedback button added in the main menu.



As per the recent update, PUBG Mobile Season 6 is expected to be released on March 20. The new season will bring new guns, vehicle and a lot of excitement. Talking about the fifth season of this popular game, it’s started on January 21 and about to end on March 19. Popular YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming has already shared two videos giving an early look at Season 6. The first video shows an alleged promo from PUBG Mobile that includes some of the changes we are already seeing in the game including the whole 1st Anniversary shenanigans.The Battle Royale game is expected to add new weapons and vehicles for the new season. According to the latest beta version on Android, the game would introduce a new rifle which would be exclusive to Vikendi. Post the launch of Season 6, SCAR-L would be replaced with a new 5.56mm rifle called the G36C. The gun would support attachments like a scope, thumb grip, laser sight. The new season is also expected to add new skins to the M762 rifle. One of the most popular vehicles in the PC, the Tukshai, finally makes its way to PUBG Mobile. The three-wheeler ride popularly known as auto rickshaw in countries like India will only be available in Sanhok map. After a long wait, dynamic weather will finally be added to Erangel and Miramar maps in the upcoming update.