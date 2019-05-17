English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
The new EZ Mission License offers three perks but is only applicable for players who have purchased the Royal Pass.
The new EZ Mission License offers three perks but is only applicable for players who have purchased the Royal Pass.
The new season for PUBG Mobile has begun and we are already loaded up with the new Royal Pass. New additions, for now, include the usual gun skins, costumes and accessories, and so on. There is also the addition of a new parachute and airplane trails which looks cool, but technically don’t have a practical use.
Another new feature is the EZ Mission License, which allows players to unlock and play challenges a week in advance. This is a great way to finish the Royal Pass challenge missions in advance and also earn free mission cards each week. It also lets you skip 10 mission requirements for Week 8 to earn the elite chest.
Now you can only get the EZ Mission License if you have purchased the Royal Pass for the current season. The more consecutive Royal Pass purchases you make, the cheaper the EZ Mission License becomes. What that means is, starting season 7, if you buy 3 consecutive Royal Passes, you get the EZ Mission License for free. To get the license for season 7, you need to spend 300UC (Unknown Cash), but for season 8 it will cost you 150UC and free of cost for season 9.
Does it make sense to buy the EZ Mission License? Well, if you are a hardcore PUBG Mobile fan and love collecting the various rewards from the Royal Pass missions and challenges, then this is somewhat useful as you can quickly start finishing off your missions. If you don’t care about the Royal Pass, then this feature is probably of no use.
