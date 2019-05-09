Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leaked: Royal Pass Rewards, Skorpion Gun, New Costumes and More

Season 7 of PUBG Mobile is expected to arrive by next week possibly around May 16.

Kunal Khullar | News18.comtwitter.com/kunalneo

Updated:May 9, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
PUBG Mobile is going to get an update next week as the current season comes to an end. Season 7 is upon and like always, a bunch of information has already leaked. Now we are assuming that like last time, the new season should start rolling out around May 16.

Thanks to a bunch of YouTubers, including Mr. Ghost Gaming, we now know what all is going to arrive with Season 7. As usual, you get 100 PR points as reward and you get to choose between two outfits when you reach Royale Pass level 100- Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits also give a hint that the theme this year could be around warfare tactics.

There’s also special outfits, special skins for the AKM, Kar98, helmets parachutes and more. There is also a new flight trail with parachute trail reward as well this season and a new pink and black airplane skin which seems to have the smoke trail feature. We have also found that there might be some system arriving in Royal Pass called RP EZ Mission License. This will include weekly challenge missions, which should give you some rewards.

A new ranking system with medals has also been spotted and rumours of the new gun, called the Skorpion, is also said to arrive when Season 7 begins. It is a pistol which fires like a UZI and takes 9mm ammo.

