PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
The new PUBG Mobile Season 7 update brings a new Royale Pass for Season 7. With the new pass, players will get access to exclusive outfits, emotes, additional rewards and a new EZ Mission License.
PUBG Mobile's Season 7 has officially begun, and with it, the Season 7 Royale Pass has also arrived. New additions, for now, include the usual gun skins, costumes and accessories, and so on. There is also the addition of a new parachute and airplane trails which looks cool, but technically don’t have a practical use. Another new feature is the EZ Mission License, which allows players to unlock and play challenges a week in advance. This is a great way to finish the Royal Pass challenge missions in advance and also earn free mission cards each week. It also lets you skip 10 mission requirements for Week 8 to earn the elite chest.
Here are the top five biggest changes include:
New Royale Pass:
New Weapon:
The Skorpion single-fire and semi-automatic machine pistol drops into all PUBG Mobile maps, and is ready to rip apart enemies with 9mm rounds and five attachment slots.
Extra server:
The PUBG Update 0.12.5 adds an official server for players in Middle East. PUBG is saying that this new server will offer reduced lag.
Rare Skins:
Players can now customize their avatars with three exclusive new parachutes, clothing, aeroplane skins and more.
Gameplay Improvements:
Several in-game updates have been made for players, including subscription adjustments, a new BP category tab for the shop, tuned audio and more.
