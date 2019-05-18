PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More

PUBG Mobile's Season 7 has officially begun, and with it, the Season 7 Royale Pass has also arrived. New additions, for now, include the usual gun skins, costumes and accessories, and so on. There is also the addition of a new parachute and airplane trails which looks cool, but technically don’t have a practical use. Another new feature is the EZ Mission License, which allows players to unlock and play challenges a week in advance. This is a great way to finish the Royal Pass challenge missions in advance and also earn free mission cards each week. It also lets you skip 10 mission requirements for Week 8 to earn the elite chest.Here are the top five biggest changes include:The new update brings a new Royale Pass for Season 7. With the new pass, players will get access to exclusive outfits, emotes, additional rewards and a new EZ Mission License.The Skorpion single-fire and semi-automatic machine pistol drops into all PUBG Mobile maps, and is ready to rip apart enemies with 9mm rounds and five attachment slots.The PUBG Update 0.12.5 adds an official server for players in Middle East. PUBG is saying that this new server will offer reduced lag.Players can now customize their avatars with three exclusive new parachutes, clothing, aeroplane skins and more.Several in-game updates have been made for players, including subscription adjustments, a new BP category tab for the shop, tuned audio and more.