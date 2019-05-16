English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
PUBG Mobile season 7 update will add some new features to the game, including a new firearm, the Skorpion, which is a machine gun pistol which that uses 9mm ammunition.
PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Reportedly Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
PUBG Mobile is in its sixth season that ends on May 15 and the Season 7 is expected to start next week with more features, weapons, and skins. Mr. Ghost Gaming, who has been a reliable source of PUBG Mobile leaks, says the patch will drop on May 16. The update will add some new features to the game, including a new firearm, the Skorpion, which is a machine gun pistol which that uses 9mm ammunition. The weapon will be dropping on all maps. The update will also include some gameplay changes to the EvoGround modes. A new appearance, “beard” along with the new Royale Pass will also added.
As usual, you get 100 PR points as a reward and you get to choose between two outfits when you reach Royale Pass level 100- Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits also give a hint that the theme this year could be around warfare tactics.
There’s also special outfits, special skins for the AKM, Kar98, helmets parachutes and more. There is also a new flight trail with parachute trail reward as well this season and a new pink and black airplane skin which seems to have the smoke trail feature. We have also found that there might be some system arriving in Royal Pass called RP EZ Mission License. This will include weekly challenge missions, which should give you some rewards.
A new ranking system with medals has also been spotted and rumours of the new gun, called the Skorpion, is also said to arrive when Season 7 begins. It is a pistol which fires like a UZI and takes 9mm ammo.
Time to say goodbye to Season 6. Hope you had an amazing season! pic.twitter.com/5cgjRSTwJa— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 15, 2019
