PUBG Mobile Season 8 Leaked: Ocean Theme, PP-19 Bizon Gun, Rewards, Skins and More

PUBG Mobile season 7 is about to end and as usual, we have already got a lot of information around the upcoming season. The new season 8 is expected to begin by the third of this month and we are expecting that it will roll out around July 16. The new season is also expected to update the game to version 0.13.5.

A bunch of YouTubers have managed to get an early hands-on the new season 8 and we are going to list down the various additions and updates. The most prominent ones include a new ‘Power of the Ocean’ theme, addition of the Bizon gun, and a ‘Water Blaster’ skin for the Scar-L in the gun lab.

PP-19 Bizon Gun

Season 8 will finally see the arrival of the Bizon, a new gun that takes 9mm ammo and you attach scopes or muzzles. The new gun looks compact and there is a rumour that we will also see a new canted sight. Both of these are already available on the PC version of the game

Skins and Outfits

As usual there will be a bunch of outfits and skins up for grabs once the new season begins. From the various leaks, we can see that most of them will revolve around the new ocean theme. There will be a ‘Shark’s Bite’ skin for the DP28, ‘Swamp Horror’ SLR, ‘Scarlet Horror’ Scar-L and many more. Then there are skins for the UAZ called the ‘Deep Sea’, and some interesting costumes like the Squad Leader set, Delta Squad set, Shells on the Shore set, and many more.

Royal Pass

The new Elite Royal Pass will yet again be priced at 600 UC and will push you to a couple of ranks while the Elite Plus will be for 1800 UC which will directly take you to rank 25. Doing so will give you access to Elite missions and various rewards. It is said that the new PUBG Mobile Royal Pass should start rolling next week. According to some leaked videos by Mr. Ghost Gaming, we can expect it to start rolling out on July 16, which means that in India it might take a day and begin on July 17.