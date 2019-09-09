Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More

Get ready as the next season of PUBG Mobile will be dropping on September 13.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
Get ready as the next season of PUBG Mobile will be dropping on September 13.
Loading...

Popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile will kick off season 9 on September 13. The official PUBG Mobile Twitter account has confirmed the roll out date for the upcoming season. This means that you essentially have just a few days to rank up and get all the royal pass rewards from season 8.

Early leaks for season 9 have already dropped and from what we can understand, the new season will release with a new update, specifically 0.14.5. Thanks to various leaks online, we know that the next season will have a new theme called ‘Warriors Unite’ with the usual set of new clothing, skins, emotes, and other rewards.

Royal Pass Season 9 Details

The new royal pass for season 9 should be available immediately once the new season begins. The new theme for the season as mentioned above, will be inspired by ancient Japanese warriors including Samurais and Ninjas. Some of the exclusive royal pass items will include the new Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Le Tigre set, Draconian Champion set and many more. There is also a new avatar frame, along with helmet, parachute, and bag skins. Of course there will be new emotes with arriving with the new update.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update

As reported earlier, the new 0.14.5 update for PUBG Mobile is expected to bring in the ability to use helicopters. We have seen grounded helicopters in certain places on almost all maps, but one cannot fly them as of yet. According to Mr. Ghost Gaming, the next update will allow you to fly around with your squad. The YouTuber has posted a video showcasing the gameplay on the Chinese version of the game.

Notably, the ability to fly helicopters will be available in a special heavy weapons mode. This is the same mode which was reported earlier to include weapons like the M3E1-A rocket launcher, the MGL and M79 grenade launchers and RPG-7. As of now, there is no clarity whether the ability to use helicopters will come to the Classic mode, though we have our doubts. It could be added as a new arcade mode.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
