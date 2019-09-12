PUBG Mobile Season 9 ‘Warriors Unite’ Launching Tomorrow: Here’s Everything That’s New

As reported earlier, the new season for PUBG Mobile will be rolling out tomorrow, September 13. Season 9 will be coming with a new theme dubbed 'Warriors Unite' with warrior motifs from around the world. According to promos and early beta releases, the new season will include some interesting costumes, skins and emotes inspired from the ancient ninja and samurai warriors.

An update announcement has already hit the game which says that a new update will be available starting today with a size of 124MB on Android and 140MB on iOS. Players updating the game before September 18 get a free Parachaute trail (Sigh). This should update the game to 0.14.5 so you can enjoy Season 9 once it goes live. The game developers have also shared some of the features that we can expect:

-Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

-Countdown Timer leading to the new season

-Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

-New Weekly Mission crate reminders

-Achievement chain progress system

-Emotes can now be dismantled

-Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash

While these are just some of the changes, one will have to experience the new season to get an idea as to what all is in store. Additionally, players can also log in for a chance to win a journey to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge, for a prize pool of 1 million.

Thanks to some of the beta update videos lurking on YouTube, we know that some of the exclusive royal pass items will include the new Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Le Tigre set, Draconian Champion set and many more. There is also a new avatar frame, along with helmet, parachute, and bag skins. Of course, there will be new emotes with arriving with the new update.

Check out this video from popular PUBG Mobile tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming for an early look at the upcoming additions to the new season 9 Royal Pass:

