PUBG Mobile: Skorpion, Parachute Trails, EZ Mission License And More Features From Season 7

PUBG Mobiles Season 7 has begun and while there aren’t any big features, the new 0.12.5 update does bring the usual set of new additions, like gun skins, vehicle skins, costumes and accessories, and more. With that, there are also other small but notable additions to the game. If you haven’t got a chance to play the new season, here are the top five features.

The Skorpion

This is a brand new weapon added to the game. The Skorpion is a single-fire and semi-automatic machine pistol which is available through all the maps. It takes 9mm ammo and five attachment slots which means you can fully load this up. In our experience, it works a lot like the UZI and is great for short range combat.

Another new feature is the EZ Mission License, which allows players to unlock and play challenges a week in advance. This is a great way to finish the Royal Pass challenge missions in advance and also earn free mission cards each week. It also lets you skip 10 mission requirements for Week 8 to earn the elite chest.

A brand new feature is the parachute trail. Basically whenever a you start a game and jump out of the plane, a colourful trail will follow your character. But before you get excited, the trails can only be used once per game. Also, these trails can only be viewed by you and your teammates, which we believe, defeats the whole purpose. You can get the trails from Royal Pass rewards and buy them by trading silver coins.

We heard about this feature in previous beta updates, and while the feature is still not completely here, the game does have an easter egg. Certain locations in various maps have bird nests, just tap onto the message that pops up and you get a bird that sits on your shoulder or flutters around your character. Again, only you and your teammates can see your companion. We managed to find one on Sanhok, inside the giant cave.

There are also a bunch of other small updates for instance, the Middle East now has a dedicated server. There is also (finally) a new beard look for your character, improved audio, improvements in subscription, category tabs to the Shop and more.

