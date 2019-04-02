English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile: Students in Chhattisgarh Get Beaten up Over Dispute While Playing The Online Game
A violent clash took place among students in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, where four students attacked two others over PUBG.
PUBG has become a popular name among the youth these days, and at the same time is having an adverse effect. There have been extreme cases of violence and students ignoring studies to play the battle royale game. According to a recent report on News18 Hindi, a violent clash took place among students in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, where four students attacked two others over PUBG.
According to the information provided by Surajpur Nagar Panchayat, two students started a controversy while playing the game online. The victims said that there was a dispute between four other students who were also playing the game online. The group got hold of the victims and furiously smashed them. After the incident, the victims lodged a complaint in the Bhatgaon police station.
Additional SP Harish Rathod said that among the victims and accused parties some minors are also involved. Post the arrival of medical report, further action will be taken.
Additionally, after huge criticism on social media over the ban imposed in the state of Gujarat on PUBG Mobile, the Ahmedabad police has lifted the ban. The ban was implemented on March 14, 2019, post which 20 people were reportedly arrested in different cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara. The arrests were made under section 188 of IPC.
