PUBG Mobile Substitute in China, Game For Peace, Earned Tencent $14 Million in 3 Days

PUBG Mobile replacement in China, Game for Peace, has achieved its targeted mission of aiding Tencent's monetisation issue. The game, which replaces the world's most popular battle royale game at the moment, is presently among the most downloaded and used in China. As a result, it has earned over $14 million in just three days since Friday, according to reports on the internet.With China being one of the world's largest smartphone gaming and user base, Tencent was so far missing out on a massive revenue opportunity. After its appeal for passing PUBG Mobile to be allowed to monetise in china failed, Tencent introduced a new game that was aptly named 'Game for Peace'. In contrast to PUBG Mobile's main theme of running for survival while shooting down everyone around, Game for Peace is centered around non-violence and spreading the message of peace. This comes in the light of the Chinese government's decision to ban any content centered around violence, as well as political and sexual undertones.However, while some users in China are happy to have an official version of the game despite the toned-down acts of violence in the gameplay, others have mocked the new game as being a very stripped down version of PUBG Mobile. With so many discussions happening, Game for Peace has managed to steal the charts and risen to the top of the iOS App Store, where it is presently the top-grossing game over the past three days.With the popularity of PUBG Mobile evidently remaining constant, many questions have been raised of the game's addictive nature, and has also led to a bunch of bans on the game, in India and abroad. It has now reached the status of near-pop culture phenomenon, and it remains to be seen how long does its popularity continues, before the first signs of waning appear.