PUBG Mobile: Tencent Games' New Plan for Esports Tournaments Include Prize Pool of $5 Million

During the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 fall split global finals, a bunch of announcements were made. While Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department at Tencent Games spoke about new additions to the game itself, James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile, gave an early overview of what we can expect from the company in terms of the tournaments in 2020.

Tencent is committing a total prize pool of $5 million for next year’s tournaments. This is ten times the total prize pool of the recently concluded PMCO 2019 fall split. Yang also announced that registrations for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 spring leg will begin in January. He went on to talk about the global restructuring of competitive infrastructure where there will be three new leagues in 2020.

The PUBG Mobile World League is the latest addition which will run alongside the PUBG Mobile Club Open in 2020 and will be divided into two splits. So this means that essentially sitting at the bottom will be the existing Campus Championship. Moving up the ladder, we will have the PMCO and Pro League. These three tournaments will be at the country level. The top teams will then advance to the Regional Pro League, followed by the World League. Right at the top will be the most prestigious tournament, the PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League was announced a month back for the Southeast Asia region. It is now confirmed that it will cover Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Also, the PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League and the South Asia Pro League were also made official.

