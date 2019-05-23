PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019

Popularity for the battle royal game PUBG Mobile continues as developer Tencent Games has announced impressive numbers. According to a report by IHS Markit and Priori Data, revenues have more than doubled since the last quarter of 2018. Of course, the biggest contributor was PUBG Mobile which helped the developer to achieve a growth of 189 percent between the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019. Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.IHS Markit analyst Louise Shorthouse said, “Net revenue for PUBG Mobile surged by 241 percent just between February and March, despite a continuing — although marginal — downward trend in downloads. This suggests that existing players are being better monetized in-game by Tencent.”“This burst of international success for Tencent comes in the wake of domestic market disruption. The nine-month freeze on the game approval process in China in 2018 impacted the well-prepared plans of all the domestic games publishers, pushing the biggest players to capitalize on the somewhat untapped international opportunity,” Shorthouse added.Just a week back Tencent had announced that it will stop offering PUBG in China having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales. Tencent, in an order to retain the massive player database, released a new game called Game For Peace for the country. The developer had claimed that the new game has an element of patriotism. The anti-terrorism themed game is very similar to PUBG, barring a few exceptions.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)