English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.
Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.
Popularity for the battle royal game PUBG Mobile continues as developer Tencent Games has announced impressive numbers. According to a report by IHS Markit and Priori Data, revenues have more than doubled since the last quarter of 2018. Of course, the biggest contributor was PUBG Mobile which helped the developer to achieve a growth of 189 percent between the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019. Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.
IHS Markit analyst Louise Shorthouse said, “Net revenue for PUBG Mobile surged by 241 percent just between February and March, despite a continuing — although marginal — downward trend in downloads. This suggests that existing players are being better monetized in-game by Tencent.”
“This burst of international success for Tencent comes in the wake of domestic market disruption. The nine-month freeze on the game approval process in China in 2018 impacted the well-prepared plans of all the domestic games publishers, pushing the biggest players to capitalize on the somewhat untapped international opportunity,” Shorthouse added.
Just a week back Tencent had announced that it will stop offering PUBG in China having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales. Tencent, in an order to retain the massive player database, released a new game called Game For Peace for the country. The developer had claimed that the new game has an element of patriotism. The anti-terrorism themed game is very similar to PUBG, barring a few exceptions.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
IHS Markit analyst Louise Shorthouse said, “Net revenue for PUBG Mobile surged by 241 percent just between February and March, despite a continuing — although marginal — downward trend in downloads. This suggests that existing players are being better monetized in-game by Tencent.”
“This burst of international success for Tencent comes in the wake of domestic market disruption. The nine-month freeze on the game approval process in China in 2018 impacted the well-prepared plans of all the domestic games publishers, pushing the biggest players to capitalize on the somewhat untapped international opportunity,” Shorthouse added.
Just a week back Tencent had announced that it will stop offering PUBG in China having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales. Tencent, in an order to retain the massive player database, released a new game called Game For Peace for the country. The developer had claimed that the new game has an element of patriotism. The anti-terrorism themed game is very similar to PUBG, barring a few exceptions.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results