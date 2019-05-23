Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019

Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.
Popularity for the battle royal game PUBG Mobile continues as developer Tencent Games has announced impressive numbers. According to a report by IHS Markit and Priori Data, revenues have more than doubled since the last quarter of 2018. Of course, the biggest contributor was PUBG Mobile which helped the developer to achieve a growth of 189 percent between the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019. Tencent’s revenue outside its hometown China was 209 percent between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

IHS Markit analyst Louise Shorthouse said, “Net revenue for PUBG Mobile surged by 241 percent just between February and March, despite a continuing — although marginal — downward trend in downloads. This suggests that existing players are being better monetized in-game by Tencent.”

“This burst of international success for Tencent comes in the wake of domestic market disruption. The nine-month freeze on the game approval process in China in 2018 impacted the well-prepared plans of all the domestic games publishers, pushing the biggest players to capitalize on the somewhat untapped international opportunity,” Shorthouse added.

Just a week back Tencent had announced that it will stop offering PUBG in China having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales. Tencent, in an order to retain the massive player database, released a new game called Game For Peace for the country. The developer had claimed that the new game has an element of patriotism. The anti-terrorism themed game is very similar to PUBG, barring a few exceptions.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram