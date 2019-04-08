PUBG Mobile: Thane Police Warns Group of PUBG Players Who Put up Posters to Mark Their Territory

PUBG has taken over the Indian mobile gaming world and has several young minds hooked to it. In a recent report, The youths allegedly put up a poster to mark their territory in Thane. The poster put up by the group read: 'This place is reserved only for PUBG game players'. After the poster was put up, a resident of the area approached the Thane police by tweeting about it, the Thane police got the poster removed and warned the youth against playing the game in the area.While talking to the TOI, a police officer said that the accused are college students and that they might have put up the poster just for fun. The officer added that after being warned.Recently, police in Gujarat reportedly arrested 10 college students for playing the battle royal game PUBG mobile in Rajkot. The debate surrounding PUBG and its effect on young minds is refusing to die down. Recently there was a report that a student committed suicide as he was scolded for playing PUBG and not studying enough for his examinations. The student was identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area (Telangana) and was studying in Class 10th. His father, K Bharath Raj, who is a priest came up and said that children should be kept away from the game and should not be exposed to them. “We had uninstalled the game from his mobile phone many times. But he would install the game again and play without our knowledge,” Raj said, adding that as he had examinations, and had constantly asked him to stop playing.