PUBG Mobile: The Walking Dead Crossover to Bring In-Game Skins and Items

PUBG Mobile is going to have a brand new association as Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation have announced a crossover collaboration between with the popular TV series, The Walking Dead. According to the game developer, players will get to play as some of the characters from these TV series starting today, October 1. There will also be limited edition in-game items such as character skins, weapons and a vehicle are among those available including:

-Daryl Dixon Skin

-Rick Grimes Skin

-Negan Skin

-Michonne Skin

-Daryl’s Motorcycle Skin

-Michonne’s Katana Skin

-Negan’s Bat, ‘Lucille’ Skin

There is also a special The Walking Dead Board Game as part of the collaboration. Just tap the banner in the bottom right of the main menu to start. Complete event missions to collect items to advance and earn points, then exchange them for rewards, which includes Daryl Dixon's Motorcycle permanent skin.

The Walking Dead is the latest well-known name to join the list of top tier collaborations with PUBG Mobile that has included tie-in campaigns with Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of Monsters in 2019. The collaboration comes at the right time as the highly-rated series will be heading into its tenth season, which premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.