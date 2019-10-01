Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

PUBG Mobile: The Walking Dead Crossover to Bring In-Game Skins and Items

PUBG Mobile will witness a brand new cross-over featuring special skins and other in-game items inspired from the hit TV series, The Walking Dead.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:October 1, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile: The Walking Dead Crossover to Bring In-Game Skins and Items
PUBG Mobile will witness a brand new cross-over featuring special skins and other in-game items inspired from the hit TV series, The Walking Dead.

PUBG Mobile is going to have a brand new association as Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation have announced a crossover collaboration between with the popular TV series, The Walking Dead. According to the game developer, players will get to play as some of the characters from these TV series starting today, October 1. There will also be limited edition in-game items such as character skins, weapons and a vehicle are among those available including:

-Daryl Dixon Skin

-Rick Grimes Skin

-Negan Skin

-Michonne Skin

-Daryl’s Motorcycle Skin

-Michonne’s Katana Skin

-Negan’s Bat, ‘Lucille’ Skin

There is also a special The Walking Dead Board Game as part of the collaboration. Just tap the banner in the bottom right of the main menu to start. Complete event missions to collect items to advance and earn points, then exchange them for rewards, which includes Daryl Dixon's Motorcycle permanent skin.

The Walking Dead is the latest well-known name to join the list of top tier collaborations with PUBG Mobile that has included tie-in campaigns with Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of Monsters in 2019. The collaboration comes at the right time as the highly-rated series will be heading into its tenth season, which premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram