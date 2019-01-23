PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus subscription plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile Introduces Prime and Prime Plus subscription, right now its restricted to few countries but it will available to all the PUBG players globally soon. The monthly charge for the Prime subscription is $0.99 ( i.e. around Rs 71) whereas for the Prime Plus subscription is $9.99 ( i.e. around Rs 713). However, the introductory charge for the Prime Plus subscription is $4.99 ( i.e. around Rs 356). In Prime subscription user get 150 UC along with Daily rewards. However, In Prime Plus subscription, user get 300 UC with 20 UC for daily login means 600 UC per month, with a total of 900 UC a month.The information was broken by popular YouTubers Mr.Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews. These people claim the new subscription model is already available on the KRJP server, albeit in a slightly different way. There's no official date of this subscription system making it to the Indian servers or their global server as of now.Last week PUBG Mobile received the 0.10.5 update which comprised a 190MB download size, Royale Pass Season 5, ‘Classic’ voices, new weapons, and the addition of Vikendi while creating rooms. Recently, Tencent Games has announced a new Awesome Patch, which will bring the Moonlight mode to the Vikendi Map for PUBG. Notably, the new Awesome Patch will roll out to players of PUBG on PC and there is no information if it will arrive on PUBG Mobile.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.