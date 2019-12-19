Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile to Soon Get Drones Similar to Call of Duty Mobile

We could see the addition of these drones in an upcoming update for PUBG Mobile.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:December 19, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
The developers behind PUBG Mobile have doubled up on bringing updates and adding new features in the past few months. While we are still waiting for the rollout of Erangel 2.0, just last week we saw the new Rage Gear mode or Death Race mode added to the game. A new colour-blind mode is also expected to make its way to the game as confirmed by Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing at Tencent Games during the PMCO 2019 Finals in Malaysia.

That’s not all, as we have just spotted yet another feature that could be making its way to PUBG Mobile. According to some leaked gameplay footage, an upcoming update will bring drones to the popular battle royale game. From the looks of it, unlike Call of Duty: Mobile, the drones on PUBG Mobile will be more of a spying tool rather than a mobile hunting machine. This means that you can scout an area before making a move.

This might be a good addition, but we have a few questions and doubts. We are not sure if these drones will be mounted with weapons, or will players only have the option to use them as a spying tool. Also, what kind of range will these drones have, especially when it comes to bigger maps like Miramar.

It is also noteworthy, apart from PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games is also the publisher for Call of Duty: Mobile, and it seems that a lot of resource/feature sharing has been happening. For instance, we saw team deathmatch mode being added to PUBG Mobile which has been a popular game mode on COD. An inventory loadout is also making its way to PUBG Mobile specifically for team deathmatch mode, which again is something that is seen on COD: Mobile. Similarly, there are other features that are quite common in both games.

What do you think? Will the addition of drones to PUBG Mobile bring a new dynamic to your gameplay? Or is it going to be just another useless feature? There are multiple videos on YouTube giving a preview of the new drones in the Chinese version of the game. Here is one of them:

