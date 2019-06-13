PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Features From the new 0.13.0 Update

PUBG Mobile was updated to 0.13.0 yesterday and brings in a bunch of new features including a new team deathmatch mode, a Godzilla theme courtesy the new partnership with Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters, changes to Survive Till Dawn zombies mode and more.

If you haven’t updated the game, just head over to the Google Play store or Apple App Store and download the 0.13.0 update. The update will have a size of 1.98 GB for Android and 2.45 GB on iOS.

Here are the top five features of the new PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update:

Team Deathmatch

The team deathmatch mode will be a new addition where two squads of four players each, fight each other in a small area with standard deathmatch rules. If you die, you get respawned immediately, if you kill an opponent you get one point. The first team to get 40 points, wins. My early impression is that the mode is definitely a good change for the game, but after a couple of games, it can get monotonous, especially if you are playing with random people. Also, the mode needs a lot of fixing as there is a huge issue of desyncing.

Controls for FPP

The new update has also added control settings for FPP (First person perspective). Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP. This is great for someone who like playing in both perspectives.

Crew Challenge Update

Crew Challenge Qualifying round has been expanded. Now 6 qualifying matches will be held every day, up from 5. Each squad can participate up to 3 matches per day, up from 2. Each squad is allowed to participate in a total of 18 qualifying matches, up from 12. And new items have been added to the Crew Shop. Players who have registered for Crew Challenge will now receive a notice 10 minutes before a match starts.

Zombie Mode Updates

The Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night modes have been updated. Old zombies have been replaced by four types of new zombies Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after the explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area. Certain zombies now have new abilities like Tanks will empower nearby allies and Skinners can slow nearby players. Also, a new factory has replaced the police station.

Godzilla Theme

There is a new theme set across the game. PUBG Mobile has partnered with the latest movie Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters and there are a whole lot of goodies including special clothes, skins, and a game theme which you can select from the Inventory section.

With that, there are a bunch of new additions that you might appreciate, for instance, if you get killed by friendly fire you can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not. Also, in Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow, which sounds pretty cool.