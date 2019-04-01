PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More

The PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update is now available in beta with a range of new modes. These range from a new mode called Darkest Night to a companion system that lets you take companions into battle to earn cosmetic items. Most of the improvements have been made in the zombie mode department for now. Zombies will now be smarter, i.e. they can now climb walls and low roofs and also jump as well. And you will also have to watch out for zombie dogs. You can check out the update on Android and iOS right now.According to a report by wccftech, PUBG Corp and Tencent Games have just introduced a new companion “pet” system to the game along with a new zombie mode called the “Darkest Night”. In addition to both these new features, the company has also introduced improvements to the “Survive Till Dawn” zombie mode while bringing a new RPG weapon.Here are the official patch notes:New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity. Replaces Event mode.Survive Till Dawn is now under Expansions. More new modes will be added in the future.New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.Companion System. Take a Companion into battle. Enemies will not be able to see them, so there is no exposure risk. Earn Companion EXP by taking them into battle, and level them up to unlock Companion emotes.Survive Till Dawn Improvements: Stun Grenades now also stun zombies. Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed. Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs. Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto the roof. Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines.The mode will also bring jumping zombies, zombie dogs, zombies that can climb low walls or roofs, flamethrowers with more damage, improved M134, and improvements where Zombies hit with weapons will move slower. Additionally, the last update brought a host of leaked features such as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, as well as a new ranked season and Royale Pass Season