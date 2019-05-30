PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features Expected to Arrive with 0.13.0 Update

Attention all PUBG players! A new update is upon us! From what we know, the new 0.13.0 update for PUBG Mobile is going to roll out tomorrow. The same version was recently rolled out for the beta users and brings a bunch of new features to the popular battle royale game. Tencent had officially released official patch notes for the update as well, although it was said that they are strictly for the beta version and there might be changes in the final update.So while we wait in anticipation, we have listed down the top five features that are expected to arrive with the 0.13.0 update. Again, there is a possibility that some of these features or additions might not arrive in the final update as this list is based on the beta version of the update.PUBG Mobile recently released a video announcing a partnership with the upcoming movie Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters. The new update is expected to bring a special event as a part of the crossover which includes a new loading screen, new avatars and avatar frames, and a new event mode called Team Deathmatch. The new mode allows two teams to play against each other with unlimited respawns. The team that has the maximum number of kills in what looks like a 9-10 minute match. There is also a special easter egg where you can actually see Godzilla lurking around in the water when you spawn in Erangel and you can also spot giant footprints on the map.We could also see the addition of a new gun yet again called the Bizon. This is already available on PUBG PC and is a Russian submachine gun fitted with a large capacity helical magazine. It takes 9mm ammo and while it isn’t confirmed, it could be restricted to Erangel and Vikendi maps.The Terror Fang Kar98k looks really impressive and will be offered in the gun lab with up to seven research that you can achieve by gathering paint and materials from crates and rewards. This will be the 5th gun after the two M416, M16A4 and the UZI that can be customised in the gun lab.The snow-covered map of Vikendi will finally be out of beta and will be fully downloadable. This means that there should be fewer glitches and bugs on the map. Also, a new secret cave has also been unlocked new Podvosto which gives you access to level 3 loot as well as rare guns like AWM and AUG A3. There is no entrance, but if you use a snowmobile or a bike you can go right through to reach the loot. The map has also been updated to show tracks on snow, which is pretty neat.We are also expecting new updates to the zombie mode and according to the patch notes that were released, the Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop will be removed in Survive Till Dawn and will be replaced with new zombies. The freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine will now last longer and all units that pass through will move at a slower speed. Also, the Tank will now enhance all the nearby zombies and the Skinner will now use an ability that reduces movement speed of nearby players. There is also a new building called the Abandoned Factory which will contain lots of resources but also has a new boss.For more info, check out the video posted by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming who gives an early look at the 0.13.0 update on beta.