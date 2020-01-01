PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
As 2020 begins, we list down some of the upcoming features that we are expecting to arrive on PUBG Mobile.
What a year it has been for mobile gaming, especially PUBG. The game has risen to fame by becoming one of the most downloaded games of 2019. We also saw mighty impressive tournaments, new additions and updates to the game itself, and the popular game also went through a phase where it was banned in certain regions.
As 2020 begins, we surely have big expectations from PUBG Mobile and today we are listing down some exciting features that are expected to hit the game in 2020.
Drones
We were one of the first to report this feature a while back. A YouTube video showing gameplay from a beta version of the Chinese version of the game, revealed that the game developers might be working on adding drones to the game. Unlike Call of Duty, these drones might be used for surveillance rather than hunting down enemies.
Erangel 2.0
A highly awaited update, Tencent Games had spoken about a revamped version of the game’s most popular map, Erangel. We’ve seen teasers and rumours about the new map coming to PUBG Mobile and hopefully, it will happen in 2020.
Colour Blind Mode
At this year’s PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals, Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing at Tencent Games announced that a new colour blind mode would be added to the game in 2020. According to Wang, this new feature would be an initiative to expand the game to a wider audience.
90Hz/120Hz Mode
We’ve seen phones with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate displays this year, but sadly PUBG Mobile is still capped at 60fps. Of course, it’s not that easy to just bump up the frames, especially since the game is laden with a horde of bugs. But we have seen a screenshot from a certain version of the game confirming that a high frame rate mode is definitely in the works.
New Team Deathmatch Map
After adding the new and exciting Ruins map on Team Deathmatch, we have heard rumours of a new map that is being finalised for the mode. According to a report, the ice-castle which replaces the spawn island in the recently added ‘Winter Mode’ could lay the foundation of the new TDM map.
What feature are you hoping that will be added to PUBG Mobile in 2020?
