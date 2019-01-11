English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Upcoming Updates: Zombies, Monster Hunting Mode, MK47 Mutant Rifle, Rickshaw And More
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update will be live on Android and iOS before 20th January 2019.
PUBG Mobile Upcoming Updates: From Zombies, Monster Hunting Mode, New Weapons, Rickshaw And More
PUBG MOBILE had recently added the Vikendi update, is now to set to launch new January update. YouTuber Game Lovers has leaked out the release date for the new update. If you’re not yet aware of what’s to come, read on to find out what to expect from PUBG Mobile’s upcoming updates. The 0.10.5 update will be live on Android and iOS before 20th January 2019. PUBG Mobile will launch a ‘Monster Hunting’ mode which will apparently come with an update to the game for the upcoming Chinese New Year. It’s already available in the beta version, and you can test it out on the Chinese servers. Dubbed as Monster Hunting mode, the update will bring in Chinese New Year-themed locations with monster hunts.
Players need to carry out monster hunts for loot. The recent discoveries have led to rumors that PUBG will soon add a new game mode involving zombies. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can’t get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.
The update is also speculated to get a new MK47 Mutant weapon, which is a new Assault Rifle that uses 7.62mm bullets. It offers single and burst fire modes and has a round of 20 magazines. There is also a new weapon attachment called the Laser Sight, which takes up a slot on the lower rail. It improves hip-fire accuracy, making it ideal for ‘run-n-gun’ situations.
Additionally, the new vehicle called “Tukshai” is basically an auto rickshaw more famously called Tuk-Tuk in other Asian countries.
