PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Here’s How to Download The New Zombie Update
You can finally get your hands on the 'Survive Till Dawn' or the Zombie survival mode to hunt down zombies.
The day has finally come. PUBG Mobile is getting the long-awaited update that brings in the Zombie mode in association with Resident Evil 2. Sunset or the Survive Till Dawn is a new time-limited event mode where players need to fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 also spawn on the map.
The new PUBG Mobile version 0.11.0 also brings moonlight weather in Vikendi which adds the enchanting northern lights to the environment. There is also a Resident Evil 2 theme across the game, Sanhok will now be available under the Arcade Mode for Quick Match and a lot more.
The new update is rolling out for Android as well as iOS devices. Here’s a quick guide on how to get the latest update:
-Head over to the Google Play Store or if you have an iOS device, the App Store.
-Search for PUBG Mobile and you should get the option of updating the game.
-Download the game, preferably over a wi-fi connection since the update has a size of about 493MB.
-Once you have downloaded the update, run the game. You will be asked for another quick update of about 12MB.
-Post the second update, the game should shut down and you need to open it again.
-Enjoy the all-new update and make sure you try out the Survive till Dawn mode as it will be available for a limited time only.
Here are the complete patch notes:
-Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.
-Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.
-Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.
-Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!
-Added push-to-talk chat in matches.
-Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.
-Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.
-Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.
