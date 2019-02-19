PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Here’s How to Download The New Zombie Update

The day has finally come. PUBG Mobile is getting the long-awaited update that brings in the Zombie mode in association with Resident Evil 2. Sunset or the Survive Till Dawn is a new time-limited event mode where players need to fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 also spawn on the map.The new PUBG Mobile version 0.11.0 also brings moonlight weather in Vikendi which adds the enchanting northern lights to the environment. There is also a Resident Evil 2 theme across the game, Sanhok will now be available under the Arcade Mode for Quick Match and a lot more.The new update is rolling out for Android as well as iOS devices. Here’s a quick guide on how to get the latest update:-Head over to the Google Play Store or if you have an iOS device, the App Store.-Search for PUBG Mobile and you should get the option of updating the game.-Download the game, preferably over a wi-fi connection since the update has a size of about 493MB.-Once you have downloaded the update, run the game. You will be asked for another quick update of about 12MB.-Post the second update, the game should shut down and you need to open it again.-Enjoy the all-new update and make sure you try out the Survive till Dawn mode as it will be available for a limited time only.Here are the complete patch notes:-Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.-Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.-Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.-Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!-Added push-to-talk chat in matches.-Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.-Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.-Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.