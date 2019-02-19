PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombie Mode, Moonlight Mode to Vikendi Map Goes Live: Here Are The Details

PUBG Mobile version 0.11.0 is now finally out of beta. It is now available for download from the Google Play Store and brings a slew of new features. The latest PUBG 0.11.0 version brings the much-awaited zombie survival mode wherein players have to fight off hordes of zombies while surviving against other players. Apart from the zombies, the new update 0.11.0 also brings the Moonlight mode to Vikendi map; that introduces a new weather that seemingly offers much-needed visual relief from the usual desert and snow-clad environments in the game. The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 download size is 436MB on Android via Google Play which isn't too big. The updates are rolling out slowly across regions. So if you don't see it right now, it'll probably be available for you later during the day.-Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.-Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.-Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.-Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!-Added push-to-talk chat in matches.-Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.-Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.-Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.While Fortnite is the major rival for PUBG Mobile, the PC version of PUBG is being challenged by a new game called Apex Legends. The game shows promise since it garnered over 25 million player registrations in a week since launch, with over 2 million concurrent players at one point of time.