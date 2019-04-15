PUBG Mobile Update 0.12.0 Coming on April 17, Servers to go Down Tomorrow

Last week we reported that a new update for PUBG Mobile will be coming around April 16. Today we are seeing the usual in-game maintenance notification confirming the same. According to the notice, the game will be taken offline from 00:00 to 08:00 Hours UTC which means in India, it will be down from 5.30AM to 1.30PM.The notice further mentions that the new version will be available starting April 17. The new update is expected to bring Darkest Night mode, a spectator mode, and a more competitive version of Survive Till Dawn.Here are the patch notes shared by Tencent:-Survive Till Dawn 2.0 – The PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode will be revamped with new gruesome ghouls and never-before-seen ballistic weaponry for even more nightmarish gameplay;-Darkest Night – Players can team up or drop-in solo to survive the undead invasion and toxic gas until evacuation;-Spectator Mode – Players can observe the action live by spectating the matches of their friends, Crew and Clan members;-Crosshair Modifications – The red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scopes can be adjusted to different colors, along with multiple shape variations of the red dot reticle.Survive Till Dawn 2.0 should bring a more challenging environment where we can expect more competitive zombies along with some new ones as well as new weaponry. The Darkest Night mode will be a new addition where players can team up or go solo to fight off zombies and poison gas for 30 minutes to escape. Probably one of the best features will be the new Spectator Mode where players will be able to observe live-action gameplays of their friends. Lastly, we have crosshair modifications for the red dot, 2x scope and 3x scope which could help in improving your shooting accuracy.