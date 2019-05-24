PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More

It has just been a few days since Tencent started rolling out Season 7 for PUBG Mobile which also brought update version 0.12.5. Today we are hearing that update 0.13.0 has already rolled out in beta.Youtuber Mr. Ghost Gaming has given us an early preview of what all we can expect in the next update of the popular battle royale game. Note that while the following features are rolling out in beta, there is a chance that some of them might not arrive on the stable update.PUBG Mobile recently released a video announcing a partnership with the upcoming movie Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters. The new update will bring a special event as a part of the crossover which includes a new loading screen, new avatars and avatar frames, and a new event mode called Team Deathmatch. The new mode allows two teams to play against each other with unlimited respawns. The team that has the maximum number of kills in what looks like a 9-10 minute match. There is also a special easter egg where you can actually see Godzilla lurking around in the water when you spawn in Erangel and you can also spot giant footprints on the map.We could also see the addition of a new gun yet again called the Bizon. This is already available on PUBG PC and is a Russian submachine gun fitted with a large capacity helical magazine. It takes 9mm ammo and while it isn’t confirmed, it could be restricted to Erangel and Vikendi maps.I am not sure how many of you have actually tried the gun lab feature on PUBG Mobile, but we now have a new gun that you can play around with. The Terror Fang Kar98k looks really impressive and will be offered in the gun lab with up to seven research that you can achieve by gathering paint and materials from crates and rewards. This will be the 5th gun after the two M416, M16A4 and the UZI that can be customised in the gun lab.The snow-covered map of Vikendi will finally be out of beta and will be fully downloadable. This means that there should be less glitches and bugs on the map. Also, a new secret cave has also been unlocked new Podvosto which gives you access to level 3 loot as well as rare guns like AWM and AUG A3. There is no entrance, but if you use a snowmobile or a bike you can go right through to reach the loot. The map has also been updated to show tracks on snow, which is pretty neat.Other additions include an MVP emote and two new male quick voice sets.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)