PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes

The next big update for PUBG Mobile rolls out today and it should hit the Google Play store and Apple App store any moment. A server maintenance notice was released yesterday and said that the game would be taken offline from 00:00:00 to 08:00:00 (UTC) on 11 June and the new update should roll out from June 12. The update will have a size of 1.98 GB for Android and 2.45 GB on iOS.

The new version of the game is expected to include a special partnership with Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie, new Bizon gun, Kar98k skin in the gun lab, new skins and clothing and most importantly, the team deathmatch mode.



- Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP

- Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers



- Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured



- In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow



- Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings



- When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not



- Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update



- Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity



- Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma

Other Improvements



- Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:



- Inventory improvements:



- Arcade mode opening times have been adjusted. Mondays and Wednesdays: Sniper Training & War; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Mini-Zone & Quick Match; Fridays to Sundays: All Arcade modes are available. All times are in UTC



- Protective items are now 25% more durable. Their effectiveness remains unchanged



- Players can now bolt/reload a bolt action rifle while moving instead of completing the process while aiming down sights



- Improved the animation in FPP when running while holding an SMG.



- Vehicles now have improved feedback on explosions



- Event Center now has improved interactions and better tutorials for the event missions



- Crew Challenge Qualifying Round has been expanded. Now 6 qualifying matches will be held every day, up from 5. Each squad can participate up to 3 matches per day, up from 2. Each squad is allowed to participate a total of 18 qualifying matches, up from 12. And new items have been added to the Crew Shop



- Players who have registered for Crew Challenge will now receive a notice 10 minutes before a match starts



- Players can now collect all rewards from daily missions, progress missions and achievements all at once



- Added 3 new Clan Insignias for Lv. 7, Lv. 9, and Lv. 10



- Added a latency indicator to the main screen. Green, yellow, and red represents a good, average, or bad connection

- Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards- New Achievements:Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team DeathmatchAlpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team DeathmatchT-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team DeathmatchEnvoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombiesLiquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the areaAdded new mode combat modifiersCertain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby playersA new factory has replaced the police stationPlayers can now combine items in batchesEquipped items will be displayed on topDuplicated new items will no longer be indicated by a red dot and the "new" tagThe Backpack and Helmet tabs have been moved to the Customization tab.