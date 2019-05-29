Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 Rumoured to Launch on May 31

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 is expected to roll out from May 31 which is going to feature a crossover event thanks to the partnership with upcoming movie Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters.

Kunal Khullar | News18.comtwitter.com/kunalneo

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 Rumoured to Launch on May 31
PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 is expected to roll out from May 31 which is going to feature a crossover event thanks to the partnership with upcoming movie Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters.
Loading...
Just recently we saw Tencent Games rolling out PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 for beta and all the expected features. Just a day after that, the company released the full patch notes of the beta update as well which included a new deathmatch mode, new MVP stats and emotes, as well as updates to the Survive Till Dawn zombie mode.

Now according to certain rumours, information about the release date for the stable version of update 0.13.0 has leaked. It seems that the new update could arrive for all players starting May 31. This is just leaked information, and we haven’t got an official confirmation from game developers as of yet. So it could very well arrive the week after that.

The new update 0.13.0 should bring some interesting new additions to the game. While the official patch notes for the beta version didn’t have a lot of information, according to an early preview of the update by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming revealed that are some more things to be excited about.

First of all is the official crossover with the upcoming movie, Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters. The new update is expected bring a special event as a part of the partnership which includes a new loading screen, new avatars and avatar frames, and a new event mode called Team Deathmatch. We could also see the addition of a new gun yet again called the Bizon. It takes 9mm ammo and while it isn’t confirmed, it could be restricted to Erangel and Vikendi maps. A new addition to the gun lab, which is the Terror Fang Kar98k, full version of Vikendi Map, new male quick chat voices are also expected to arrive with the update.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram