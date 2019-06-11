English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
Get ready for yet another PUBG Mobile update and this time we are expecting a new team deathmatch mode.
Get ready for yet another PUBG Mobile update and this time we are expecting a new team deathmatch mode.
PUBG Mobile is finally getting the new 0.13.0 update. We were expecting the new update to arrive around May 31, but it seems that the developers have taken their time. A server maintenance notice has been released and from what we know, the game will be taken offline from 00:00:00 to 08:00:00 (UTC) on 11 June and the new update should roll out from June 12. The update will have a size of 1.98 GB for Android and 2.45 GB on iOS.
The new version of the game is expected to include a special partnership with Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie, a new team deathmatch mode, new Bizon gun, Kar98k skin in the gun lab and more.
The official patch notes for the 0.13.0 beta are already out confirming all the new features that you can expect from the update. Apart from what we had reported, there are also a bunch of changes for the Survive till Dawn zombie mode.
Here are the complete patch notes:
- New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.
- Added separate control settings for FPP.
- Added MVP display in results.
- Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.
- All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.
- Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.
- Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.
- Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.
- Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.
- Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces the movement speed of nearby players.
- New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.
Please note that these are the patch notes from the beta update and the final update which will be enabled tomorrow, might have some changes.
