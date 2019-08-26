PUBG Mobile: Update 0.14.5 Arriving September 12 Alongside Season 9, Here's Everything we Know

The next big update for PUBG Mobile which also includes Season 9 will be arriving next month. The current season 8, which began in mid-July is expected to come to an end around September 12 which is when the new update 0.14.5 will be rolled out. As always, the information comes from tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming on YouTube who has given us an early insight on the upcoming changes. Season 9 is expected to begin from September 13 post the update to version 0.14.5.

The tipster had shared some of the leaked items that will be arriving with season 9 including guns skins, parachute skins, and more. Additionally he suggests that the following can be expected in the new update:

MPK5 Submachine Gun

A new gun is expected to arrive with the new update. Notably the MPK5 will only be available in the Vikendi map and is expected to replace the Vector, and will offer three shooting modes- Single, Burst and Auto. The gun is already available on PUBG PC.

Canted Sight

We might finally see the arrival of the canted sight on PUBG Mobile. This basically adds a secondary scope to your gun and one can easily switch between them. The canted sight helps in close combat, especially if you have a submachine gun.

Zima

A new vehicle will be introduced, but again it will only be available in Vikendi. It's a hatchback car that looks like a mini-SUV.

Snow Bike

Yet again, available only for Vikendi since it is a snow map, the Snow Bike might finally make an appearance on PUBG Mobile. It is expected to replace the regular bike on the map and will be similar to the one available on PUBG PC.

You can checkout all the expected changes in the video below. Of course these are just speculations and could change during the roll-out of the next update. Also, lookout for the new season 9 skins at the end of the video.

According to another source, the update has started rolling out in China on ‘Game of Peace’ as it is known in the region. An extensive list of changes has also been shared which look like patch notes for the update.

-Added New MP5K Weapon Gun Uses 9MM Bullets. This Gun Could Replace Vector in Vikendi Map Using Magazine Capacity 30 Default and 40 With Extended.

Weapon Class: SMG

Ammo Type: 9MM

Damage: 33

Damage Per Second: 495

Effective Fire Range: 100mm

Rate of Fire: 900rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 380m/s

Fire Mode: Single, Burts & Auto

-Added New Jump Assistance Features & Fireworks Guns

-UMP 9 is Going to Be Called UMP45 Because it Will Use .45ACP ammo instead of 9mm.

-Magazine Capacity reduced to 25 default and 35 Extended.

-Vector Will use 9mm ammo Instead of .45ACP. Magazine Capacity 19 Default and 33 With Extended as Damage Decreased as Well.

-Tactical Stock Can be Equipped on M16A4 and MK47 Mutant.

-Pistol P92 Now Support Holo Sight along Red Dot.

-SnowBike and Zima in Vekendi Will Replaced by Bike in Vikendi.

-Added PP-19 Weapon Gun Using 9MM Bullets Contained 53 Bullets.

-AWM Sniper Rifles Will Get Buff to Body Shot Multiplier, So the AWM Wil be Able to One Shot LVL 2 Vest if Hit on the Chest.

-Added New Canted Sight Using Equipped on rifles, shooter rifles, sniper rifles, light machine guns with upper rails.

-New FPP Animation when you run with any SMG

-New option to aim shoot with all weapon

-Footprints included also to vehicle tracks.

-Extreme Cold Mode – Vikendi

-Added Effects: Seal, Tire Print & Footprint

-Added Extreme Cold Mode

-The New Version Will Include Stimulus Battlefield along Chicken Needs to Challange the SnowStorm Weather, Survive in the Extreme Cold Environment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.