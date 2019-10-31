PUBG Mobile: Update 0.15.5 to Bring Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More

Yesterday we reported around the various in-game rewards and items that will be arriving with Season 10 of PUBG Mobile. Today, we have some more scoop specifically around the upcoming 0.15.5 update which is expected to bring Season 10 as well.

A new video posted by PUBG Mobile tipster, Mr. Ghost Gaming, now confirms some of the upcoming features of update 0.15.5. The beta version has already rolled out confirming that we will see a brand new map for the Team Deathmatch mode. As previously leaked, a new ruins-inspired map will be added to the mode which looks straight out of Sanhok.

A new gun will also be added to the artillery. The MP5K submachine gun will finally make its way to the game. It takes 9mm ammo and supports all attachments including sight, muzzle, magazine, foregrip, and stock.

The update will also include a brand new vehicle called the Zima. It’s a hatchback-style car with a carrier on top and by the looks of it, the new vehicle will be exclusively available in the snow-covered map of Vikendi.

Other expected features include a new quick chat voice model called Sara, a bunch of new funny looking emotes and some avatar frames and avatars. Check out all the new stuff in the video below:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.