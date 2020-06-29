PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 to Launch on July 7 With New Exclusive Map 'Livik'

PUBG Mobile has just announced the official launch date of its next big update. PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will be arriving on July 7 as confirmed on Twitter. Just like the last update, expect Season 13 to continue for another week post the rollout of 0.19.0. The new update is also going to release a stable version of its new map ‘Livik’ which is currently available in beta as ‘Secret Map.’

Just a few days back PUBG Mobile confirmed the official name of the map after releasing it in beta. You can try the map before the official release by downloading the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile. However, do note that the map on the beta version is not final and you are going to face a lot of bugs.

On July 7th, update 0.19.0 launches along with the first-ever PUBG MOBILE exclusive Map Livik 🏔️. Are you ready to face this new challenge head-on?



Get in on the action now 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5q4obP pic.twitter.com/TdYg2fjxM1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 29, 2020

The map is like a cross between all the existing ones. So there is snow on the top right, a desert area on the bottom left while the rest is mostly grasslands and trees. There was a rumour that the map could be called 'Fourex' since it includes parts of all four maps. But it seems that is not happening. It doesn't seem as big as Erangel or Miramar though, and it could be a 2x2km map making it the smallest one in the Classic mode.

There has been a significant and well-needed update in the topography while buildings and houses have also been reworked. The map also includes the usual vehicles including the motorbike, UAZ, buggy, and so on. There is also the addition of a new monster truck that can basically drive over almost anything including boulders. There are also some new water physics in the game due to the addition of waterfalls on the map. Apart from these, there are also a bunch of loot crates in different parts of the map that are mostly loaded with a fully kitted gun including a scope, extended mag, and foregrips. Expect new guns to be added as well including a new shotgun called SPAS 12 and a new DMR called MK12.

Here is a video by popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber Powerbang giving us an early look at the map: