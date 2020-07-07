PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 With New Map Livik Goes Live: How to Download and What’s New

A new PUBG Mobile update is here. Version 0.19.0 is now rolling out and is available for download. The update is set to bring a new exclusive mobile-only map called Livik, a small 2x2km map that will add a new exciting level of gameplay when it comes to the classic battle royale mode.

There are also a bunch of new additions to the game as well including the new Royale Pass Season 14 that will be available starting July 14. The new theme this time will be ‘Spark the Flame.’ There is also going to be a new Ancient Secret mode as well as a number of changes for the Arena modes, Cheer Park, Ranks/Tiers, and a lot more.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0

The new update is currently available for download. Here’s how you can download it:

-Android users can head to the Google Play Store



-Tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top left and head to ‘My apps and games’



-You should see the new update with the name ‘PUBG MOBILE - NEW MAP: LIVIK’



-Hit the update button and let it download and install it



-Once you are done, open the game to enjoy the new update, and make sure you download the extra maps and resources

-iOS users can follow the same process and head the App Store



-Search for PUBG Mobile and you should see a new update for the game



-Download the new update



-Once the download completes and installs, open the game and download the extra maps and resources

What’s new?

We’ve managed to install the new update and by the looks of it, the game feels a bit more responsive and smooth. The first thing that we noticed was that the layout has been pushed out to the corners which can now be fine-tuned by heading into Settings > Graphics > Non-standard Screens. Earlier there were options for rounded display, notched display and regular display.

You can also see that the Classic mode now includes the new map called Livik however it is still tagged as beta, so expect a few bugs here and there. Also, there is a new 7-day Unranked Classic mode which is said to be a warmup for the upcoming Season 14 with a note that says, ‘Complete the mission to get ranking points for the next season.’

PlayLab modes including RageGear TDM and Payload seem to be locked. According to the update 0.19.0 patch notes, these will only be available during the weekend, and Bluehole Mode will no longer be available.



There is a lot more to explore in the new 0.19.0 update, but till then check it out and tell us what do you think about the latest update.