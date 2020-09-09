PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Patch Notes: Downloading This In India Via Alternate Methods Is Illegal

PUBG Mobile update v1.0 is rolling out globally. The new major update promises a wide variety of upgrades to the game including numerous visual changes during gameplay, as well as new UI implementations. The biggest addition of them all is Erangel 2.0, which is a revamped version of the original map in the game. The new update should be available on the Google Play Store for Android users and Apple App Store for iOS users. The update size is approximately 1.8GB on Android and 2.17GB on iOS. Of course, the game is banned in India following an order by the Indian government and the popular battle royale game has been pulled down from prominent app stores. This essentially means that one cannot get the latest 1.0 update officially and it is illegal to do so.

We recently reported an official statement by PUBG Corp, confirming that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by Tencent Games in India and that PUBC Corp will take all publishing responsibilities. This essentially means that the original South Korea-based gaming company is taking over the responsibilities, and we could see the game being unbanned in the country soon. Tencent had reportedly lost $34 billion in terms of market value, just a day after the ban on 118 Chinese apps in India.

Here are the full patch notes of the new PUBG Mobile 1.0 update:

-New Erangel is here with all-new map elements and upgraded graphics!

-We have completely overhauled the user experience with new player controls and visual experiences!

-Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND A.C.E. is available on September 14th!

-Interact and have fun with your friends in the new Cheer Park and Training Ground!

-Version 1.0.0 which features New Erangel will be available for PUBG MOBILE starting on September 8.The server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately 1.8 GB of storage space for Android and 2.17 GB of additional storage space for iOS.Players on different versions are unable to invite one another, so please update as soon as possible.

Update the game between September 8 to September 13 (UTC +0) to get:

-2,888 BP

-100 AG

-Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

New Classic Mode Gameplay

New Erangel:

-All-new Visuals

Updated the sky, land, water, and vegetation to be more realistic and detailed

-Building Changes

Changed the structure of some buildings.

-Large Resource Point Changes

Mylta Power: Mylta Power has been remodeled with a new building layout to make resource points closer to one another for more unexpected developments in battle.

Quarry: Improved the terrain structure, adjusted the layout of buildings, added 7 new large warehouses, and added landing points for even more looting options.

Prison: Adjusted the terrain structure to add more walls in the surroundings. Adjusted some building layouts to give everyone new tactical options.

Adjustments to other resource points in the Play Zone: Added a number of resource points in the Play Zone.

-New Map Elements

Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks, and constructions as cover to create a more compelling battlefield atmosphere across Erangel which will make new tactics and strategies possible.

-Building Structure Changes

Adjusted the structure of some urban areas to give players an even better experience when attacking and defending. Some buildings now feature basements, and players will have to smash the wooden door of the basements with their weapons before they can enter.

Livik Improvements:

New firearm: M1014

All-new semi-automatic shotgun. Load up to 7 rounds for an outstanding close-quarters combat experience.

It can be equipped with the Shotgun Muzzle or Bullet Loop attachment and is currently the most efficient Shotgun to use in combat.

Ammo can be manually reloaded which allows everyone to adapt to emergencies that might catch you by surprise.

Only appears on Livik on the Classic Battle Royale Map and Arena, along with other shotguns.

Visual Effects Improvements

Improved accuracy of rock textures with smoother graphics.

Improved display of water textures with smoother graphics.

Improved display of details when Monster Truck is seen from a distance.

Improved display of waterfalls with smoother graphics.

Improved close-up display of waterfalls.

Improved effects during landing.

Stage Balancing Adjustments

Reduced advantages of the scaffolding opposite the waterfall.

Increased water depth above the waterfall.

Slightly increased the density of vegetation in the upper left area.

The large boat is replaced with a speedboat, which refreshes, and can be used in narrow waterways.

Minor changes to supply drops.

Adjusted grass distribution.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bugs with clipping, floating objects, and gaps in the terrain.

Fixed a problem with Monster Truck becoming stuck in walls.

Fixed a problem with trees disappearing.

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Some mysterious Energy Towers survived the Implosion and remain on Erangel. Players will be able to redeem supplies at these Energy Towers by meeting certain conditions in combat.

During the event, players have a chance to enter this mode during Erangel matchmaking in Classic Mode.

EvoGround Additions

Payload 2.0 (coming soon)

-Payload Mode is back with all-new improvements!

Fully armed vehicles, including the new armed helicopter, will provide massive firepower for you and your squad. Take the base and find the brand new Super Weapon Crates to gain heavy weaponry and new powerful items. Finally, the Advanced Communication Towers will allow players to recall defeated teammates which can turn the tide of battle.

All-new armed vehicles: armed UAZ, Dacia, Buggy, and Pickup

New heavy weaponry: AT4-A laser-guided missile and M202 four-barreled rocket launcher.

New items: UAV controller, man-portable radar, bomb suit.

-Halloween Infection Mode (available from October 23)

Infection Mode is back!

Zombies wear Halloween masks, with new atmospheric decorations, including jack-o'-lanterns, gravestones and candles.

Security Performance Improvements:

-Security Improvement

Improved and expanded the scope of spectators' enemy visibility detection.

Fully upgraded technology solutions, and added a penalty strategy to target the newest plug-ins/cheaters.

Improved the process and tools for the release and launch of the security policy to react and combat new hacks more swiftly.

Improved the impact of security monitoring on performance, and reduced power consumption and lag caused by security monitoring.

Graphic Quality Upgrades

Improved the skin textures and facial details for players' character models.

Improved the accuracy of hair on players' characters to make it look more natural and layered.

Action Improvements:

Improved ease of switching between actions in mobile mode.

Improved display of gun-checking during standby.

Improvements for more natural transitions between animations during parachute drop and landing.

Visual Effects Improvements:

Improved building and terrain transitions between zones for better blending.

Improved quality of lighting, giving vegetation and the sky a more layered look.

New water surface optimizations, with reflections and gradual changes at the coast.

Character Items Improvements:

More accurate models for weapon sights

Improved display of crosshairs for holographic, red dot and optical sights, new parallax adjustment effect.

Improved shell ejection animations while firing, new blast effect, and stronger firing feedback.

Basic Improvements:

Most cellphone models can now support 90 FPS

Made improvements to target a lag issue that is triggered the first time a player hits another player in battle.

Combat Improvements

Classic Mode Balancing

-Tommy Gun

Slightly faster rate of fire and added a Scope guide. This weapon can be equipped with a Red Dot Sight or Holographic Sight.

-UMP45

Slightly higher damage, rate of fire, bullet speed

-DBS

This weapon now spawns on the ground instead of in Air Drops.

Classic Combat Animations

-Better transitions between standing and crouching.

-Use of Med Kits only end when the control is pushed into the sprint position.

-Gyroscope is now also applied when using throwables.

-When Jump Following, view angles can be changed by swiping on the right side of the screen.

-Improved Monster Truck model, with reduced clipping of tires with scenery.

Arena

-Firing removes invincibility in Arena Mode.

-Improved the sliding action in Arena so that players can change the direction of sliding based on the direction they are moving when they slide.

Settings

-There are now separate settings for Lobby and Combat graphics.

Cheer Park

-Training Ground Updates

-For improved training, the Training Grounds upgrade gives each player an individual Training Ground to hone their skills.

-Additional target-shooting, throwing, and training exercises of varying difficulties are available at the Training Grounds.

-Entering the Training Grounds has changed—players now enter from Cheer Park.

Cheer Park Showdowns

-The building to the left of the target range at Cheer Park has finished construction!

-Players can join up with others in Cheer Park and enjoy combat inside the newly finished structure, or watch duels outside.

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

-A romantic heart-shaped island has been added to the lake of Cheer Park, and the Hot Air Balloon has been relocated near the island.

-The island will be decorated with all sorts of romantic fixtures such as a two-seater swing and a romantic boat, which couples are sure to enjoy!

Cheer Park Extreme Arena (available from October 23)

-Enter alone and fight waves of monsters. The building is transparent, so other players can watch you duke it out against these vicious creatures.

-Rankings will show where players stand compared to others on the same island.

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

-Once the Monster Training Ground is unlocked at Cheer Park, the Halloween season will bring even more changes. Players who enter the Training Ground will need to repel waves of monsters in a new foggy night time environment.

-After players finish defending themselves from the monsters, the score they obtain will be displayed on the Training Ground Rankings.

-During Halloween, Cheer Park and other locations will have Halloween decorations.

User Experience Improvements

We have completely overhauled the user experience:

-The game lobby has been updated to improve controls and prioritize display features that players need most:

-The Main Lobby combines all of the most frequently used features in one place, such as forming squads and store. The Invite sidebar and Friend system have also been updated. Swipe left to view the new Personal Space, and swipe right to view Store information.

-The Social Lobby features an upgraded Personal Space, showing your social connections, stats, titles, achievements, firearms and vehicles.

-The Store Lobby features the current promoted resources for the player to browse and buy.

-Improvements to existing systems: in-game functions, including the mode selection interface, friends interface, sharing interface and RP, will be restructured for a better experience.

-The game will have an all-new visual appearance for a fresh and enjoyable experience.

Royale Pass Season 15

-New theme with new rewards! BEYOND A.C.E is here!

-UI layout improvements: Players can now switch tabs on the right side of the screen instead of the top for greater convenience.

-Improved reward display: New key visual preview of level rewards, new preview of unpurchased rewards, and previews of newly added crate items

-Improved voucher exchange: Pay directly in the voucher window.

-Improved RP point accumulation: RP points acquired between seasons will automatically convert to ordinary point cards.

Friend Notes

-Players can now add their own notes about friends.The description of the note appears along with the friend's nickname on the Invite to Team sidebar.

RP Subscription

-The Plus subscription reward has been changed to 300 UC Vouchers ×3 instead of 900 UC Voucher ×1, to make the reward easier to use.

-Added notifications for the redemption of RP points for items to guide players with RP to subscribe.

-Added an RP subscription video to provide additional details about the new RP

-Improvements, including showing monthly prices.

Room Spectating

-Livik Map now has a Room Spectator function

New Achievements

-New rewards for Payload Mode