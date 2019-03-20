PUBG Mobile Update Notice Confirms Release Date, New Features, And More

The fifth season of PUBG Mobile has come to an end and if you recently opened the game, you would notice that that Royale Pass section in the game has been locked. This means that your ranking will be pushed down soon, but the good thing is, season 6 should be rolling out soon.PUBG Mobile has already pushed out a notice which pops up during the splash screen of the game confirming that we will be getting a new update on March 20. The notice also mentions that the update will be pushed out to users and servers will remain active. We are assuming that the new update will have the version number 0.11.5.“We will be pushing an update on March 20th without taking the servers offline. Please make sure you have enough space on your device and download the update via Wifi.”Here are the important features that are coming:-Royale Pass: Players can now view RP rankings of the entire region and your friends directly from the royale pass page.-Elite Pass Plus purchase now has additional rewards besides instantly gaining 25 ranks. Weekly challenges now award more points. Point rewards can now be collected with just tap.-Anniversary Birthday parties on Spawn Island. Light fireworks and collect crates during matches. Open the collected crates after the match to get anniversary rewards. Find randomly spawned birthday cakes in matches for a surprise.-Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.-Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks, replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.-Added a new Sanhok exclusive vehicle - Tukshai a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep,Dacia and Mini Bus.-Subscriptions will be available in early April. There are two plans : Prime and Prime Plus. Both plans come with free daily UC, Royale Pass points, daily 80 percent discount on Crates, purchasing from the shop with BP and more. Benefits from both plans are stackable.-When players don't win items above a certain quality many times in a row at the Shop, they will earn vouchers instead.Relevant titles and achievements relating to bad luck have been added.-"Room Card: 1-Use" in Clan Shop has been adjusted to 1 purchase every 10 days. Added a robot avatar to the Clan system.The most prominent features seem to be the addition of new vehicles and guns, dynamic weather, and new additions to celebrate the first anniversary of PUBG Mobile. More importantly, the new update is bringing Prime and Prime Plus memberships which will be enabled in April. So expect a lot from this new update. We will be doing an in-depth analysis of the new update and of course season 6, so stay tuned for that.