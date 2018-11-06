PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More

PUBG Mobile is all set to get a new update for its palyers. The game is expected to get a new weapon, a new vehicle, new weather in Erangel and Miramar, death cam reply, new animations and snow. This information was posted on Reddit by user, u/AtomR, who said that the MK47 was added to the Chinese Lightspeed Beta of the game, along with the Tukshai vehicle. There will be new snow regions and mountains in Erangel map, something similar on the lines of the current autumn area, to add that bit of original touch to the game. A more detailed changelog will appear with the official rollout of the update once PUBG Mobile beta 0.11 is out of the testing phase.Recently, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has banned over 13 million players since the game's publisher started sharing ban numbers in June 2017. The numbers have been crunched by Reddit user sjk045, who compiled 69 different posts from developer Bluehole, which released weekly updates on the number of players banned. If we go by sjk405’s chart, PUBG seems to be dealing with a huge number of cheating activities on its platform. They compiled a graph based on the data. Using a nifty self-made graph of Bluehole’s data Sjk405 pinpoints the peak ban timeframe for PUBG and the subsequent decrease in numbers of players that followed. PUBG had recently announced a 'Training Mode' for its players to sharpen their skills in the game by playing in a new 2x2km map. The map promises a practice in all aspects of PUBG, including driving, racing, parachuting, throwables and CQC.PUBG Mobile crossed 100 million downloads last month, cementing it as one of the most popular Battle Royales for smartphones and tablets. The mobile version of the massively popular game was released on the App Store and Google Play Store internationally on March 19, 2018. In addition, PUBG MOBILE has claimed the most downloaded spot in more than 100 countries and areas. As per the company, it took PUBG MOBILE less than a week to become one of the fastest games to achieve this performance.