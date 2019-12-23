Take the pledge to vote

Tech

1-min read

PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!

A report suggests that Free Fire surpassed all to become the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 across iOS and Android

News18.com

December 23, 2019
PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!
A report suggests that Free Fire surpassed all to become the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 across iOS and Android

If you thought PUBG Mobile was the most downloaded game of 2019, think again. Considering the popularity of the battle royale game, it was pretty evident that a lot of users downloaded the game this year. However, a report by App Annie suggests that Free Fire surpassed all to become the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 across iOS and Android. It was closely followed by PUBG Mobile, while the newly launched Call of Duty Mobile took the 10th spot.

Free Fire is a very similar game but is a 50-player battle royale game instead of 99 on PUBG Mobile. This makes matches shorter, lasting about 10 minutes compared to 20-30 minutes on maps like Erangel or Miramar on PUBG. On top of that, Free Fire has a big advantage as it doesn’t have high system requirements. One can run the game on high graphics getting decent FPS on low-end devices, thereby making it more accessible. The game recorded 146 million downloads in October alone grossing over $1 billion worldwide in November 2019.

Free Fire World Cup, hosted back in April was the first international esports tournament for developer and publisher Gerena. It broke viewership records by having over one million viewers and saw Evos Esports winning the tournament with a prize of $50,000. This was followed by the Free Fire World Series which saw numerous regional leagues around the world to find the top 12 teams. The finalists made their way to Brazil to compete for a $400,000 prize pool, with Corinthians winning the tournament.

