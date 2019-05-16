English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Will Not Allow Its Players Under The Age of 18 to Play The Game
A new update to "PUBG Mobile," the Android and iOS edition of Battle Royale spearhead "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," reminds its players under the age of 18 to limit their gaming time.
PUBG Mobile Will Not Allow Its Players Under The Age of 18 to Play The Game
Loading...
A week after withdrawing "PUBG Mobile" from China -- and replacing it with the rather similar "Game for Peace" instead -- Chinese publisher Tencent has rolled out a Gameplay Management system for its mobile action game. Players who indicate they are under 18 will be presented with an advisory notice when they start the game. Pop-up notifications then remind players to take a break at periodic intervals.
"Our team wants to ensure our community is equipped to make informed choices when it comes to 'PUBG Mobile,'" Tencent Games manager Vincent Wang said in a prepared statement, casting it as a "proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy 'PUBG Mobile' in a sustainable manner." Tencent had already withdrawn "PUBG Mobile" from China, after failing to convince authorities it was deserving of an official license, instead directing users to its alternative "Game For Peace."
However, this Gameplay Management system is thought to have its roots in the quest of "PUBG Mobile" for governmental approval, the company having looked at ways to verify young users' ages in order to enforce playing time limits. Tencent's mobile game "Arena of Valor," modeled after "League of Legends," already has a Gameplay Management system in place, again introduced as a response to concern over detrimental effects of playing habits.
"PUBG Mobile" Season 7 is expected to begin on May 17.
"Our team wants to ensure our community is equipped to make informed choices when it comes to 'PUBG Mobile,'" Tencent Games manager Vincent Wang said in a prepared statement, casting it as a "proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy 'PUBG Mobile' in a sustainable manner." Tencent had already withdrawn "PUBG Mobile" from China, after failing to convince authorities it was deserving of an official license, instead directing users to its alternative "Game For Peace."
However, this Gameplay Management system is thought to have its roots in the quest of "PUBG Mobile" for governmental approval, the company having looked at ways to verify young users' ages in order to enforce playing time limits. Tencent's mobile game "Arena of Valor," modeled after "League of Legends," already has a Gameplay Management system in place, again introduced as a response to concern over detrimental effects of playing habits.
"PUBG Mobile" Season 7 is expected to begin on May 17.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results