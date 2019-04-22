PUBG Mobile Will Release a Fix For The Plane Disappearing Glitch

We are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 19, 2019

After receiving complain regarding new bug causing planes to disappear and issues when parachuting, PUBG Mobile said, “we are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support,” in a tweet. According to some PUBG Mobile players, planes were vanishing even before entering the map. Some users also pointed out other glitches in the game such as lags when exiting the vehicle.The PlayersUnknown’s BattleGround or PUBG started rolling out the 0.12.0 update. The new 0.12.0 update can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For Android users, the update is about 475MB in size and while the App Store doesn’t reveal the update size, the patch is over 150MB in size. The latest version of this popular battle royale game now brings many improvements, but the major one is the introduction of a new PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode called Zombie: Darkest Night. The Event mode has been replaced by EvoGround. The update is available as an OTA update and should be preferably downloaded via Wi-Fi network.