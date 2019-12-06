PUBG Mobile Will Soon Get Support For 90fps And 10-Bit HDR, Thanks to Qualcomm
We might finally see a bump in mobile gaming thanks to the new Snapdragon 865 chipset.
PUBG Mobile has become a benchmark when it comes to mobile gaming performance. Having said that, it is a step behind as smartphone makers have already brought 90Hz and 120Hz displays, while the game is still capped at 60fps. Now we did report in the past that 90fps and 120fps modes are being tested on the game, but Qualcomm’s ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii gives us a better picture.
During the announcement of the new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm spoke about the prowess of the new chip and how it comes with support for 5G, 200-megapixel cameras, and even 144Hz displays. For gamers, specifically PUBG Mobile, the new chip will bring support for true 10-bit HDR and 90fps mode.
This means that handsets powered by the new chip will able to run games at 90fps and render an improved dynamic range. It also means that pretty soon we are going to see PUBG Mobile offer the high frame rate along with the option of 10-bit HDR on supported devices. Basically, the experience should be more fluid and colours should look even better when compared to devices running on Snapdragon 855 with 90Hz displays.
Now I can’t really say how these two features will impact gameplay or whether players will have an advantage, but this is clearly a breakthrough. Mobile gaming is slowly moving in the same direction as PCs and consoles, forcing OEMs to push the capabilities of their hardware and software.
