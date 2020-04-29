PUBG Mobile: Win an iPhone 11 Pro With The Latest ‘Lucky Money Tree’ Event

PUBG Mobile is once again giving its massive user base a chance to win an Apple iPhone 11 Pro through an in-game event. The Lucky Money Tree event will run for 7 days between April 28 May 2 where apart from the grand prize, players can win a bunch of other stuff including in-game items.

How To Take Part in The Lucky Money Tree Event?

To access and take part in the event, players will have two options. The first one is by logging into your PUBG Mobile account, to secure your first chance to shake the tree. The second one is by completing certain missions in the game which can be as simple as killing an enemy in Classic mode. On completing the mission, they secure their second chance to shake the money tree.

The grand prize is, of course, an iPhone 11 Pro, while the second prize is a pair of Apple AirPods. Rest of the prizes are all in-game items including sets, hats and more. According to PUBG Mobile, there will be 3 lucky players a day, out of whom one will win an iPhone 11 Pro and the other two will win the AirPods. As mentioned above, this is a limited period event so you better get cracking.

This is not the first time PUBG Mobile is letting players win a smartphone. Last year it hosted the Dusshera Lucky Draw, where players got a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The contest was a simple wheel spin-style event where one could win the iPhone 11 Pro Max, a PUBG Mobile cap and Boat Earphones. There were also some in-game items including an AKM skin, a backpack skin, a parachute skin, a new outfit, and a turban.

