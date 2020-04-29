TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PUBG Mobile: Win an iPhone 11 Pro With The Latest ‘Lucky Money Tree’ Event

PUBG Mobile: Win an iPhone 11 Pro With The Latest ‘Lucky Money Tree’ Event

A new PUBG Mobile in-game event gives players a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro and also a pair of Apple AirPods.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Share this:

PUBG Mobile is once again giving its massive user base a chance to win an Apple iPhone 11 Pro through an in-game event. The Lucky Money Tree event will run for 7 days between April 28 May 2 where apart from the grand prize, players can win a bunch of other stuff including in-game items.

How To Take Part in The Lucky Money Tree Event?

To access and take part in the event, players will have two options. The first one is by logging into your PUBG Mobile account, to secure your first chance to shake the tree. The second one is by completing certain missions in the game which can be as simple as killing an enemy in Classic mode. On completing the mission, they secure their second chance to shake the money tree.

The grand prize is, of course, an iPhone 11 Pro, while the second prize is a pair of Apple AirPods. Rest of the prizes are all in-game items including sets, hats and more. According to PUBG Mobile, there will be 3 lucky players a day, out of whom one will win an iPhone 11 Pro and the other two will win the AirPods. As mentioned above, this is a limited period event so you better get cracking.

This is not the first time PUBG Mobile is letting players win a smartphone. Last year it hosted the Dusshera Lucky Draw, where players got a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The contest was a simple wheel spin-style event where one could win the iPhone 11 Pro Max, a PUBG Mobile cap and Boat Earphones. There were also some in-game items including an AKM skin, a backpack skin, a parachute skin, a new outfit, and a turban.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres