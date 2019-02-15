PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details

PUBG Mobile is expected to get the new 0.11.0 update on February 19. This means that we might finally be able to hunt down some zombies as the new mode is going to be a part of the update. The information comes from popular PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming who says that the PUBG Mobile servers will be going for maintenance on February 18. Of course, Tencent Games hasn’t confirmed any of this, so the final date could change.Besides the Zombie mode, previously leaked BC to UC currency conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions are expected to skip this update. This means that Tencent Games is going to take it slow. A new weapon called the G63C gun is also said to arrive soon, but not in the upcoming 0.11.0 update.Here are the expected highlights of the upcoming update:-Tukshai for Sanhok map-New snow area in Erangel map-New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map-New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died-Zombies mode-MK 47 Mutant rifle-Laser sight for weapons-Snow bike for Vikendi, New dance emotes-Classic Voices-PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from betaThe update is already rolling out for the beta version of the game and we think the Zombie mode is quite exciting. Not only does it add a whole lot of action to the game, but your survival instincts are also tested to the core. Check out our quick gameplay of the beta update where we try out the new mode.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.