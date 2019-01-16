English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Leaked, Dedicated Map May Arrive With New 0.10.5 Update
YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, it appears that the PUBG Mobile zombies update could be out sooner than expected.
PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Leaked, New Zombies Map May Arrive With New 0.10.5 Update
PUBG Mobile is all to launch 0.10.5 update in coming days with new features like zombie mode, stable Vikendi map with night mode addition, new weapons and more. Tencent Games had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team Capcom. Though the company has not yet shared any more official details about what exactly it is collaborating over, it seems from the signs that there is an upcoming zombie mode.
YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, it appears that the PUBG Mobile zombies update could be out sooner than expected. A host of videos based on the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 beta show off zombies added to the game. The Zombies mode could very well become a cooperative mode of the game like the Monsters mode which PUBG was testing in China.
Zombie mode in PUBG or PUBG Zombies Mode will include a small gathering of well-trained and strong players that go up against 98 different zombies. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can’t get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.
In addition to this, a new weapon called the MK 47 Mutant, a laser sight gun attachment, and a rickshaw (or Tukshai as it's called in PUBG Mobile) will grace the game as well.
