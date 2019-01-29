PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode to Release Next Month in India: Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile earlier launched the Zombies Mode and Resident Evil 2 beta update. Now in recent news, PUBG will be releasing the latest Zombies Mode final update 0.11.0 by the first week of February 2019. "Global release - next month. Before 10th Feb," claims PUBG Mobile YouTuber and dataminer Mr. Ghost Gaming. Considering that the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update patch notes fail to mention outside of a single zombies mode known as Resident Evil: Sunset, it would be interesting to see what Tencent has in store for us.Tencent Games a few months ago announced its collaboration with RE Games to bring Resident Evil features to PUBG Mobile. Resident Evil 2 is one of the highly anticipated games for people who love the idea of hunting down zombies. Like Resident Evil 2, PUBG Mobile‘s Zombie Mode will be playing host to different kinds of undead enemies which include the regular zombies and other bosses.Tencent hasn't said when the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 zombies mode update will be available for all. Though given its past history, we won't be surprised to see it land sometime next week. In the new Zombie mode, the regular weapons of PUBG are already available, while a couple of new ones have also been added to the game. These include the Minigun which is a six-barrel machinegun that fires rounds quickly, and there is the new Flamethrower.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.