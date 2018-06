PUBG Mobile's New Update Has a First-Person Gameplay Mode, Mini-Zone Arcade Mode

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. have announced updates to the popular PUBG Mobile. Players will now be able to experience an all-new first person perspective variation to the Classic Mode. Along with first person perspective, PUBG Mobile also has updated some of the in-game features -1. Mini-Zone (Arcade Mode) – This mode drops 100 players into a smaller circle with triple the number of weapons, matches are expected to last 20 minutes.2. Armory – Players will be able to check and compare weapon statistics and accessories along with performance data.3. Royale Pass – Players can complete daily and weekly missions to earn points and increase their rank. Additional crates can be acquired after completing a certain number of missions every week.4. Airplane and Weapon Finishes – The player with the highest “Royale Pass” level can choose where the starting plane finishes. Apart from this, all-new weapon finishers are also available for playes to unlock and customize on mobile.5. Emotes – PUBG has also given players new gestures and movements like the ability to clap, taunt and laugh at opponents.For more information on the latest updates, check out the new video trailer here