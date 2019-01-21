PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games

In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event! We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can't wait to share more with you! @RE_Games — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 18, 2019

PUBG MOBILE's 0.10.5 update has finally been rolled out for Android and iOS users. The current update, version 0.10.5, brings some improvements to the loot distribution in Vikendi as well as a new weapon. The Royal Pass season 5 is also live on the servers. The update also brings the new Mk47 rifle to the game. Players can use the weapon in all the maps Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.In a recent development, Tencent Games has taken to Twitter to announce more stuff related to Resident Evil 2. "In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event! We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can't wait to share more with you! @RE_Games," read the tweet. Several players have been reported zombie sighting across the Erangel map for a while.PUBG Mobile had released a Zombie mode teaser of the PUBG Mobile-Resident Evil 2 crossover at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in 2018. With new leaks suggesting the addition of zombie mode, means that it could finally make its way to the game later this month. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can't get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.