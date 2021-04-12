PUBG: New State Clocks 10 Million Pre-Registrations In Less Than 2 Months Since Announcement

The new PUBG Mobile game, PUBG: New State has surpassed 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, the game’s makers announced via a Twitter post. PUBG: New Sate, believed to be the successor of one of the most famous mobile games ever, was announced in February this year and has been available for pre-registrations ever since. PUBG: New State pre-registrations aren’t live in India. Reports say that this is because the company is prioritising on bringing back the main PUBG Mobile game after it was banned in India last year. The new PUBG Mobile game aims to bring battle royale to a more futuristic take on the massive multiplayer genre. PUBG: New State is set in the future (2051, to be precise) and takes place years after the current PUBG Mobile game, which is also set in modern times. PUBG: New State takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more.

PUBG: New State, according to its website, will be released for both Android and iOS later this year. Based on early images of PUBG: New State, the game looks quite similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, another battle royale game preferred by PC and console gamers. The futuristic vibe, however, is more similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4. The new game is set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG Universe. PUBG: New State also promises to change the formula for PUBG games, as it will bring in-game weapon customisations that will allow players to modify their weapons within a match, something similar to Apex Legends‘ weapon attachments. Weapons customisations are also available on Call of Duty: Warzone.

PUBG: New State comes as the third battle royale game under the PUBG umbrella, after the mobile and PC/console versions of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio themselves. The studio is promising “ultra-realistic graphics” that push the limits of mobile gaming. “Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile. Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds,” PUBG Corp said in its announcement back in February.

