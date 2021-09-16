PUBG: New State Crosses More Than 40 Million Pre-Registrations on Android, iOS

Krafton the creators of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) franchise have announced that their upcoming mobile game, PUBG: New State has secured more than 40 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store following its second successful Alpha Test in 28 countries last month. Krafton also recently opened pre-orders in India, which contributed to the surge in pre-registrations. The company also announced that it will formally reveal PUBG: New State’s official launch date in October. “We’ve been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work," Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: New State said while making the announcement.

PUBG: New State will launched as a free-to-play game on Android and iOS in 2021. PUBG: New State is based on the original PUBG Mobile, but is set in the future - 2051, to be precise. The makers claim that PUBG: New State will be the most realistic battle royale game on mobile. PUBG: New State was put up for pre-orders earlier this month. The game is expected to be launched around October 8, according to the Apple App Store listing. Pre-registrations for the game opened globally back in February this year.

The game takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more. Based on images of PUBG: New State, the game looks similar to Call of Duty Warzone - another battle royale game preferred by PC and console gamers. The futuristic vibe; however, is akin to Call of Duty Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4. The new game is set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG Universe.

