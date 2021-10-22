PUBG: New State Is Coming On November 11 - And It Will Come To 200 Countries Including India

PUBG: New State, the mobile game from Krafton finally has a release date. PUBG: New State will be coming on November 11, Krafton announced during a showcasing event event today. PUBG: New State will be released on Android and iOS in more than 200 countries, including India, after a technical test in 28 countries that will be conducted from October 29 to October 30. PUBG: New State was announced back in February this year and is said to have received more than 50 million pre-registrations on both Android and iOS combined.

The pre-registrations for PUBG: New State began in September. Krafton said that the new game will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally. The 28 countries where the makers will run the final technical test are Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and will bring a next-generation battle royale experience to smartphone gamers and will include all new rendering technology along with a new gunplay system. PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studios. “PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market," Krafton CEO CH Kim said in a statement.

